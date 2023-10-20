‘Friendship in Delhi, wrestling in…’: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan’s dig at INDIA alliance after Akhilesh Yadav’s outburst

Headlines

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: David Warner celebrates 21st ODI century in ‘Pushpa’ style - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Get attractive deals on racing wheels

India vs Bangladesh: Why umpire Richard Kettleborough was right in not calling Nasum's wide to Virat Kohli

IND vs BAN: Team India’s priceless reaction to Jadeja’s flying catch getting displayed on big screen, watch bts

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Fans slam Pakistan team for shocking DRS call on first ball

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Get attractive deals on racing wheels

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

India vs Bangladesh: Why umpire Richard Kettleborough was right in not calling Nasum's wide to Virat Kohli

9 yoga asanas to improve your mental health

Worst bowling performances in World Cup 2023

In pics: Kareena Kapoor goes bold for Masaba's bridal collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Ganapath Twitter review: Netizens hail Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s performances, call film ‘thrilling rollercoaster’

Bigg Boss 17: Sandiip Sikcand slams Isha Malviya for agreeing to share room with Abhishek after accusing him of assault

HomeIndia

India

‘Friendship in Delhi, wrestling in…’: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan’s dig at INDIA alliance after Akhilesh Yadav’s outburst

INDIA members Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have separately announced candidates for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, clearly indicating the bloc is not working at state-level.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a dig at the INDIA bloc after its constituents fielded candidates against each other in assembly polls, saying the opposition grouping is driven by the motto of “friendship in Delhi and wrestling in states”.

INDIA members Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have separately announced candidates for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, clearly indicating the bloc is not working at state-level.

Upset with the Congress for not conceding any seat so far for the SP in Madhya Pradesh, its president chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hinted the grand old party could get the same treatment from his outfit in Uttar Pradesh.

In stinging remarks that exposed chinks in the opposition INDIA grouping, Yadav said the Congress leadership should not allow its “small leaders” to comment on his party. The SP and the AAP have announced candidates on multiple seats for polls in the BJP-ruled state, which has a 230-member assembly.

Latching on to apparent cracks in the recently formed bloc of more than two dozen parties, Chouhan dubbed it an incoherent coalition and called it ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant).

“We have been saying from day one that this is a ‘bemail gathbandhan (out of sync coalition). It is like friendship in Delhi (Centre), and wrestling in states. Neither their views are similar nor their hearts are at the same place. It is falling apart because of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP leader said in a statement issued to the media. He said SP president Yadav has said the Congress kept him in the dark for a year and later “ditched” his party over allocation of seats.

Chouhan remarked the Congress, the SP and the AAP are fighting against each other in Madhya Pradesh and wondered what kind of grouping is INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“People are surprised with their behaviour. When they (INDIA constituents) are fighting against each other in states, what will be the future of the country if they get to rule at the Centre?” he asked. Chouhan said fissures developed in INDIA even before the alliance was formally announced and said he sees no future for the bloc.

On Thursday, SP chief Yadav said his party leaders would not have answered calls from the Congress for a meeting in Madhya Pradesh had he known that the INDIA bloc was confined only to the national level (for Lok Sabha polls).

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, the SP had won one seat — Bijawar — in the Bundelkhand region and finished second in five assembly constituencies. The Mulayam Singh Yadav-founded outfit had secured 1.3 per cent votes in the last MP polls which it fought in alliance with the tribal Gondwana Gantantra Party.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: Check out some amazing offers on smartwatches

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad hit by viral fever ahead of crucial Australia clash in Bengaluru

Former pilot turned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims to earn more than AirAsia CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE