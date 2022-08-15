Freebie culture: ‘Free education, healthcare is not muft ki revdi,’ says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

In the middle of the debate surrounding freebies during elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that free amenities than can help the state cannot be termed as freebies or revdi. He talked about how proving free education can realize the “poor man’s dream of becoming a lawyer or engineer.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that free education and healthcare are not freebies and said if people are given access to them, India can become the top country in the world.

Kejriwal was speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

As per media reports, the Delhi CM further said, “We have improved the infrastructure at government hospitals and set up mohalla clinics. Everyone has access to free healthcare in Delhi. Providing good healthcare to people is not free ki revdi.”

Asserting that the future belongs to India, he said the country's 130 crore people need to come together and resolve to make India the number one country in the world.

"We came together and sent the Britishers out. Today, if we come together, we can make India the top country in the world," he said.

Lamenting the fact that many nations that got independence after India surpassed it, he reiterated that education and healthcare are key to becoming a rich country.

"The tricolour will fly high only when every Indian has access to good healthcare and education. Congratulations to all on 75 years of independence. There is great joy and enthusiasm in the country. The air is filled with patriotism and 'junoon'," he said at the event.

Paying homage to all freedom fighters and those who struggled for the growth and progress of the country, he noted it is time to celebrate progress in various fields.

"But we need to think over challenges and our future course. Many are asking why many countries got past (us) in 75 years. Singapore which got independence 15 years after India and Japan which were destroyed in the Second World War got ahead of us. We are no less than others. Indians are the most intelligent, hardworking people in the world but still, we have lagged," he added.

This comes just as many BJP leaders have slammed opposition parties such as Congress and AAP for “offering freebies” during election rallies to sway the vote of the public.

(With PTI inputs)

