Fraud alert! NHAI warns of fake sale of FASTags online, here's what you should do

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a warning against fake FASTags as few instances of fraud FASTag cases are being seen. As per NHAI, some fraudsters have started selling fake FASTag online. In fact, these fraudsters have started selling fake FASTag just like NHAI/IHMCL. The NHAI has warned that these FASTags look real, but they are fake.

Where to purchase FASTag?

In order to avoid such a situation, NHAI has asked users to buy original FASTag only, by visiting https://ihmcl.co.in/ or using MyFastag App itself.

FASTag can also be purchased from listed banks and authorized point of sale agents. Information about FASTag is also available on the IHMCL website.

You can complain about fake FASTag by giving a call on the National Highway Authority helpline number 1033.

FASTag charges

FASTag has a one-time fee of Rs 200 for issuing the tag, a reissuance fee of Rs 100 to keep the tag active, and a refundable security deposit of Rs 200. That apart, individual banks may charge an additional transaction fee for every recharge. It is best to check out bank's or prepaid wallet's websites to see how much they are charging.

Documents to activate FASTag

You will be needing these documents in order to get a FASTag - Driver's license copy (as address proof and photo ID), and registration certificate of the vehicle. Banks require KYC documents, like Aadhaar or passport or PAN.

FASTags mandatory from February 15

The government made FASTags mandatory from February 15. Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicles without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category.

This was done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

FASTag, which facilitates electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, is a sticker attached to the vehicle's windshield from the inside. It was introduced in 2016. The central government extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.