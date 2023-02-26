Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to retire from politics? Here’s the truth

File photo

Amid media reports that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is planning to retire from politics, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba today (February 26) addressed the media and quoted Sonia Gandhi and said that the Rae Bareilly MP has never retired and she will never retire from politics.

The speculations over Sonia Gandhi’s retirement from politics started after she made a statement during her speech on the second day of the three-day 85th plenary session of Congress in Raipur on Saturday (February 25).

Taking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said, “Media should stop interpreting ma’am’s speech incorrectly. Ma’am told that she had never retired and never will.”

Lamba urged the media to stop inferring wrong meanings from Sonia Gandhi’s statement.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi had said during her speech that she was happy that her political journey could conclude with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what makes me happy is that my innings ended with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance, and equality," the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief said.