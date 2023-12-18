Headlines

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

What is AI tool 'Bhashini' which PM Modi used while delivering his speech in Varanasi?

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

“At present, I am discharging the post of National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party but I have been nominated by the party for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. Therefore, I respectfully submit my resignation from the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

After filing his nomination for the post of Speaker in the newly-elected legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh, former CM Raman Singh resigned from the post of National Vice President of the Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday.

“At present, I am discharging the post of National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party but I have been nominated by the party for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. Therefore, I respectfully submit my resignation from the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please accept my resignation,” Raman Singh wrote in his resignation letter addressed to BJP Chief JP Nadda.

After submitting his nomination papers, Raman Singh said, “I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised.”

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present at the time of the nomination.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam took the oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Sunday.

Pro-tem speaker is a temporary position of a speaker appointed for a limited period of time to facilitate the conduct of the business of the House in the absence of a regular speaker.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Netam at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion.

After taking the oath of office, Netam said, “Many best wishes and gratitude to all for providing me with this opportunity. This is a great honour and achievement in my life. I will delicately fulfil all the duties of a protem speaker.”

Ramvichar Netam is an MLA from the Ramanujganj constituency.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35

 
