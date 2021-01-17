Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta hospitalised, daughter writes open letter to PM

Former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Partho Dasgupta, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Friday (January 15) after complaints of breathlessness and increased blood sugar levels. Incidentally, Dasgupta is in judicial custody at the Taloja Jail for his alleged role in the TRP scam.

It is reported by the jail authorities that Dasgupta was shifted to the JJ hospital on January 15 at around 1 pm. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on oxygen support.

According to the police, Dasgupta is a blood sugar patient and he has fluctuating blood pressure.

Dasgupta was admitted soon after his WhatsApp chats with the Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami were leaked. The chats are a part of the Mumbai police's supplementary charge sheet against Dasgupta in the TRP scam.

Dasgupta's daughter Pratyusha wrote and shared an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the family was informed 14 hours after her father's hospitalisation.

She said in her post that her mother received a call asking her to go to JJ Hospital at 3 am on Saturday (January 16).

As for the delay in informing them about his hospitalisation, she wrote that they cited this reason: "They did not have our phone numbers to contact us and hence waited till my father was conscious enough to give them my mother’s phone number. This, in spite of several mails we have sent to jail authorities requesting permission to reach my father, with my phone number mentioned at the end of the text."

"He has been suffering from a number of serious ailments for many years, including diabetes, hypertension and ankylosing spondylitis, an auto-immune disorder. We have constantly been trying to contact jail authorities regarding his health," she added, in her letter.

In the letter also addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, she said, "My plea to you, sir, is please save my father's life by allowing proper medical treatment in a reputed hospital at our expense. Without intervention at the highest levels, I am now fearful for his life."