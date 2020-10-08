What is TRP, how is it calculated?

Most of the times we have seen people watching TV and we heard about the TRP of channel or programme like the TRP of channel is TRP or Television Rating Point is a word that is much heard about but not many people know about it. TRP is the tool that tells us the popularity quotient of a channel or a programme. TRP of any channel or programme depends upon the programme that is displayed. But do you know what parameters are considered while measuring the TRP of a particular show or channel?

What is TRP?

TRP or Television Rating Point is the tool to judge which programmes are watched the most and to index the viewers' choices. It helps to calculate which channel and the programme are viewed most or it indicates the popularity of a TV channel or a programme. It shows how many times people are watching a channel or a particular programme.

TRP enables the advertisers and investors to understand the mood of the people. According to the TRP of a TV Channel or programme advertisers decide where to display their advertisements and investors will decide about the investment of the money.

How is TRP calculated?

A device is attached to the TV set in a few thousand viewers' houses for judging and calculating TRPs. These numbers are treated as sample from the overall TV owners in different geographical and demographic sectors. The device is called as People's Meter. It records the time and the programme that a viewer watches on a particular day. Then, the average is taken for a 30-day period which gives the viewership status for a particular channel. Through the People's Meter the information of TV channel or programme for one minute is carried out by the INTAM, a monitoring team i.e. Indian Television Audience measurement. After analysing the information, the team decides what is the TRP of the channel or programme.

Another method is known as picture matching where the People's Meter records a small portion of the picture that is being watched on the TV. This data is collected from a set of homes in the form of pictures and later on is analysed to calculate the TRPs.