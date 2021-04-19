For the first time, govt admits that COVID-19 is spreading through air

For the first time, the government has admitted that the new strain of coronavirus is spreading very rapidly through the air. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, on Monday said that some of the conclusions of the second wave of Corona are - "This time there is not much need for ventilators, the number of deaths has also decreased, the need for oxygen has increased, and airborne transmission of the virus is more prevalent.

People aged 25-30 are getting infected

Talking about the figures, Dr Paul said, "In the first wave of coronavirus, 31% of people under the age of 30 were infected. In the second wave also, this figure is 32%. The positivity rate of 30-45 years old people is at the same 21 percent as last year. At the same time, there has been no rise in the positivity rate of the youth."

Talking about the production of Remdesivir, he said that it had gone down but now from 26 lakh vials per month, it has been scaled up to 40 lakh vials per month while aiming for 76 lakh vials per month.

Notably, a few days ago, the famous journal The Lancet also claimed that most of the coronavirus is being transmitted through the air. Therefore, we need to make immediate changes in the security protocol. This report was prepared by six experts from England, US and Canada. It said that the evidence for infection through the air is very strong and there is little evidence to support a large droplet transmission.

WHO should take a call

According to the report, all agencies working for public health, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), should follow this scientific evidence so that steps can be taken to prevent the infection from spreading through the air. According to the report, the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is more in indoor than in outdoor and the infection is significantly reduced with indoor ventilation.