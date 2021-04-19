COVID-19 update: Lockdown-like curbs imposed in Rajasthan, offices to remain shut till May 3

The 15-day lockdown will be called 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwara' or 'self-discipline fortnight'.

The Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed 15-day lockdown-like curbs in the state from April 19, 5 am to May 3, 5 am owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be called 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwara' or 'self-discipline fortnight'. During this period, all markets, restaurants, non-essential shops and offices will remain shut. Essential services to remain open.

What's open, what's shut

1. No restrictions will be imposed on the movement of government officials, police, Home Guards, fire services officials, public transport staff, civic officials, sanitation workers, health workers and medics travelling with identity cards, an official order said.

2. Grocery shops and stalls selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and milk will be allowed to remain open till 5 pm.

3. However, those selling fruits and vegetables on handcarts, auto rickshaws and mobile vans will be allowed to function till 7 pm.

4. Newspaper deliveries will be allowed between 4 am and 8 am.

5. Those travelling to and from airports, bus stands and train stations will be allowed with valid tickets, the order said.

6. A negative RT-PCR certificate for tests conducted within 72 hours of travel will be mandatory to enter the state, the order noted.

A high-level meeting was held to discuss the spread of COVID.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30. The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the earlier order had said.

Continuing to see a steep rise in Covid cases, Rajasthan on Sunday surpassed the 10,000 mark to record 10,514 cases while there were 42 fresh fatalities.

Jaipur registered 1,963 cases, Jodhpur 1,695, Udaipur 1,001 and Kota 116 cases. Bhilwara, which once earned laurels all across the globe for its 'Bhilwara Model', had 550 cases on Sunday.