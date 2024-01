This comes ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

The first visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have surfaced. This comes ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The 51-inch idol is sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.