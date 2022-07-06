FIR against Mahua Moitra on Kaali poster row: What did the TMC MP say? Controversy explained

File photo

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has landed in a controversy after her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess".

She added that every person has the right to worship God and goddess in his or her own way.

The Trinamool Congress leader on Tuesday was responding to a question on the controversy over a poster tweeted by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, which showed the Goddess smoking.

FIR against Moitra Mahua

Police in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a case against the TMC MP over her remark about Goddess Kali.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), an official said.

TMC’s reaction to the controversy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from the comment made by Mahua and condemned it.

“The comments made by Mahua Moitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” TMC tweeted on Tuesday.

Moitra clarifies after the controversy

Moitra clarified that she has "never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking".

She said that her interpretation of the Goddess was twisted by trolls as her 'support' for a hugely controversial documentary poster featuring the Goddess.

"To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," the MP tweeted.

Mahua unfollows her party TMC on Twitter

According to reports, Moitra has unfollowed the party's official Twitter handle. She, however, still follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the social networking site.

BJP seeks action against TMC MP

The Bengal BJP leadership has sought the arrest of Moitra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali.

The party said it would move the court alleging police inaction if no measure was initiated against her in 10 days.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backs Mahua Moitra

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday came out in support of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her comments on Goddess Kali stating "our forms of worship vary widely across the country."

He also urged people to "lighten up and leave religion to individuals to practice privately.