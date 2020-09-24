Farm Bills: Railways cancels 28 special trains as Punjab farmers begin 3-day 'rail roko' agitation

Farmer bodies in Punjab today began their 3-day 'rail roko' agitation to lodge their protest against the three farm bills passed by the Union Cabinet. Due to the stir, the Ferozepur Railway division has suspended the operation of special trains.

14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended from September 24 till 26, said Railway authorities, adding that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage.

These trains stand cancelled

Among the trains which will remain suspended are Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Karambhoomi (Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri), Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar) and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar), officials said.

At present, routine passenger train service remains suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Rail roko' agitation

The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by Punjab's Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later, different farmers' outfits also extended their support.

The representatives of the committee said they were getting support from several sections including government employees and labourers.

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a 'bandh' on September 25 in protest against the bills. As many as 31 farmers' outfits have given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab.

Activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) squatted on rail tracks in Barnala and Sangrur on Thursday morning.

Farmers belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have decided to squat on rail tracks near Devidaspur village in Amritsar and Basti Tanka wala in Ferozepur.

They vowed to gherao BJP leaders and socially boycott those who voted in favour of the farm bills.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020. Lok Sabha had passed the Bills on Tuesday.

