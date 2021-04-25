Fact check: Taking COVID vaccine during periods is not safe? Here's the truth

WhatsApp has become a den for fake news circulation as a lot of cases have been reported recently on lies spread with malicious intentions on these platforms.

Days after the Centre announced scaling up vaccination against the Covid-19 infection by allowing people above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1, a viral post is being forwarded on WhatsApp, claiming that women should not take vaccines five days before and after their period cycle.

The social media post claimed that women should not take vaccines five days before or after their periods as their "immunity is very less" during periods.

To clear the air around the claim, the government on Saturday, through its PIB fact check handle, took to Twitter and said, "#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours!"

Several doctors and activists also took to Twitter to quash the claim that women shouldn't take vaccines five days before and after their periods.

Gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V Kapadia said, "Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please."

These rumours are engineered to prevent women from having early vaccine access and to foster vaccine hesitancy. Don’t fall for it. TAKE THE VACCINE. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

Doctor Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), Maryland USA, has a tweet debunking this fake claim that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be taken around periods.

“Myth: COVID Vaccine will cause female/male infertility or don’t take it around periods or other reproductive fears… Fact: It’s Nonsense. There is no scientific data to suggest this. NO ONE should be afraid of the vaccine except the VIRUS,” he tweeted.

Myth: COVID Vaccine will cause female/male infertility or don’t take it around periods or other reproductive fears... Fact: It’s Nonsense. There is no scientific data to suggest this. NO ONE should be afraid of the vaccine except the VIRUS:) pic.twitter.com/sk9hvp26Fa — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) April 24, 2021

All citizens are hereby advised to not forward any WhatsApp messages on the COVID-19 vaccine without verifying with the relevant authorities. The Government of India has also requested citizens across the country to rely on official government channels for information on the Coronavirus vaccine, and pandemic.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28.