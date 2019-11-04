EXCLUSIVE: Zee investigates NSO Group, Israeli firm which owns 'Pegasus' spyware that hacked WhatsApp

Amid the WhatsApp snooping controversy of roughly 1,400 users globally being spied on via the Israeli spyware 'Pegasus' on WhatsApp, Zee Media has exclusively reached the office of NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware, and received answers to several startling questions regarding the entire controversy. The modus operandi behind the snooping has been revealed in the following investigation, along with the people who became victims.

A reporter for Zee's affiliate channel WION, Daniel, reached Israel and revealed several startling facts related to this espionage scandal.

The investigation has resulted in ten major revelations about NSO Group and Pegasus.

1. The company is headquartered in Herzliya near Tel Aviv in Israel.

2. The worth of the company is about Rs 7,000 crore.

3. NSO clients are spread across 45 countries in the world.

4. The founders of the company have worked with the Israeli Army.

5. The founder of the firm has been associated with the Israeli army's unit 8200.

6. NSO also has clients in countries having strained relations with Israel.

7. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also NSO clients.

8. Half of the NSO's revenue comes from West Asia.

9. The company has a contract with 21 nations of the European Union.

10. Several Human Rights organisations have filed cases against NSO.

During the probe, the channel also managed to find pictures of the NSO's building; the first photo, taken in 2017, shows the NSO's headquarters in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Although snooping of WhatsApp through spyware Pegasus has perturbed the whole world, it has also created a political storm in India where the software was allegedly used to spy upon journalists, social activists, professors, and lawyers. The Opposition has alleged that the company sells this spyware merely to governments, and posed questions as to how it reached India and who bought it?

It is alleged that Indian journalists and activists were spied on Whatsapp through Pegasus which can seize every data present in any mobile device through a missed call. This Israeli malware attacked through WhatsApp's video calling feature and targeted about 1400 people.

Notably, the case was first revealed in May 2019 when WhatsApp had filed a complaint in the district court of California in the USA against the NSO Group developing Pegasus. The social media company has also announced an immediate update on May 13, 2019.

WhatsApp has alleged that the NSO tarnished its image besides causing huge loss of over $75,000 (Rs 54 lakh).

The investigation has ascertained that between January 2018 and May 2019, the NSO created a WhatsApp account to send malicious codes to target devices in April and May 2019. Notably, registered numbers were used in many countries, including Cyprus, Israel, Brazil, Indonesia, Sweden and the Netherlands, to create WhatsApp accounts.

Of the 1400 people, who have been spied around the world, some are Indians, including WION reporter Siddhant Sibal.

Amid the WhatsApp snooping controversy, Congress on Sunday targeted the Modi government alleging that the government and its agencies bought the spyware 'Pegasus.'

"A perusal of the website of the Israeli firm NSO Group reflects that 'Pegasus' spyware and all NSO products are exclusively sold to the government only," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference.

WhatsApp has already filed a case against the Israeli firm - NSO Group - at a US Federal Court alleging the malicious cyberattacks with the spyware 'Pegasus', claiming the firm installed spyware on users' phones and targeted human rights defenders, journalists, political dissidents, diplomats and government officials.

