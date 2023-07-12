Headlines

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Are there any chances of rain during the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia? know here

“Credit goes to schools, teachers…” CBSE Controller of Examination on Board exam results

Diljit Dosanjh appears in a no-turban look, BTS announces schedule chart for annual FESTA celebration & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 31

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

HomeIndia

india

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

CBI filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI has named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, they said.

Raghuvanshi, who was listed as India correspondent of a US-based portal on defence and strategic affairs on its website, and Pathak were arrested on May 16. "It was alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret documents related to Indian defence establishments," a CBI spokesperson had said after the case was registered.

The CBI took over the probe in May from the Delhi Police's Special Cell which was tracking Raghuvanshi since September last year. According to the central probe agency, Raghuvanshi and his kinsfolk purportedly received Rs 3 crore originating from foreign shores.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had received input through intelligence agencies that some Indian journalists were engaged in the procurement and transmission of information to foreign agencies which had the potential to "spoil" India's relations with friendly nations.

Based on the information procured by the Special Cell, it was posited that a journalist was surreptitiously amassing "sensitive information" regarding the "future procurement of the armed forces.

Read: UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

The information collected allegedly reveals the strategic preparedness of the country's classified communication and national security besides details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with friendly nations, the FIR had said.

The CBI took over the case on the home ministry's directions, officials said. After meticulous groundwork and surveillance, the CBI on May 16 conducted raids at the premises of Raghuvanshi and other suspects at 15 locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur.

"The CBI has seized 48 electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, hard disks, and pen drives, belonging to the FIR named accused and others associated with the said accused," the spokesperson had said. Many incriminating documents relating to Indian defence establishments have also been seized, he had said.

"The data stored in cloud-based accounts, e-mails and social media accounts belonging to the accused and others have also been recovered by digital forensic experts of the CBI," the spokesperson had said.

"The scrutiny of devices recovered so far from the possession of the accused also revealed that he was allegedly collecting confidential information related to India's defence procurement from different sources.

"He was in contact with several foreign entities/agents/persons and he had entered into contracts/agreements with several foreign entities for sharing of confidential information. It was also alleged that the accused and his family members had received a substantial amount from foreign sources," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, was forced into prostitution, lost all her money, died in pain

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

Supreme Court holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

Apple iPhone 13 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, available at Rs 20,999

Meet 56-year-old who is world’s oldest professional football player, refusing to retire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE