‘Will shoot if necessary’: Ex-IPS officer threatens to shoot protesting wrestlers, Bajrang Punia responds furiously

The country's new parliament was being inaugurated on Sunday (May 28) in Delhi, but a short distance away, there was a disturbance between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers. Regarding this, a heated and strong discussion on social media was also going on. A former IPS officer in this event sent out such a tweet, to which wrestler Bajrang Punia reacted angrily. Punia responded by stating that he is prepared to be shot and challenging the former officer.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police stopped the wrestlers who were protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan from marching towards the Parliament House. Police stopped the wrestlers using force and Jantar Mantar, the place where the wrestlers were protesting was also evacuated. After wrestlers protested for over a month, the Delhi police detained Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others while they were marching towards the new Parliament House.

Following an altercation with security agents, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Punia, and other protestors found themselves facing allegations of rioting and impeding public workers while performing their duties.

While defending the police action against the wrestlers on Sunday (May 28), former Kerala director general of police (DGP), NC Asthana tweeted that, if necessary, even a bullet would be shot.

When Delhi Police were taking wrestlers into custody, Bajrang Punia told the police to shoot us.

The former Kerala director general of police (DGP), NC Asthana, and professional wrestler Bajrang Punia got into a heated argument on the internet on Monday. This happened after Asthana warned that the police could shoot the protesting grapplers if necessary. Punia tweeted in response to Asthana's post that he was ready to take gunfire aimed at his chest.

Asthana tweets, “Will even shoot if necessary. But not because of your saying. Right now he has just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled. But to know that it is necessary to be educated. See you again at the postmortem table!”

He continues, “Some fools doubt the right of the police to shoot. If you can read English, then read the decision of the Supreme Court in Akhilesh Prasad's case. Those illiterate who cannot read, it is good advice not to test this right. Wives will be widowed and children orphaned without any reason! stay fit.”

To which Bajrang Punia tweets, “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother, I am standing in front here. Tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest. This is what has remained, now it is right to do with us.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member and the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), also criticised Asthana for his remarks.