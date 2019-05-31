Enforcement Directorate questions Robert Vadra, calls him again today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing his role in a case of alleged money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, joined the investigation on Thursday in an ongoing probe into a money laundering case against him and said that he has firm faith in the Indian judiciary.

Vadra was dropped by his wife and Congress leader Priyanka outside the ED's office near India Gate in New Delhi at 10:30 am. On Wednesday, the agency had issued summons to him to depose before the investigating officer. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He left the ED office at 6 pm.

Taking to social media, Vadra said this was the 11th time he was appearing before probe agencies in cases against him and had been subjected to 70 hours of questioning so far.

"I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," Vadra said.

The agency is also probing the purchase of Vadra's nine properties in UK, which were allegedly bought with money received as kickbacks in petroleum deals when the UPA government was in power.