Election Commission seizes Rs 4,650 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

This is 'higher than the total seizures' made in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that before the first round of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Enforcement agencies had seized a record amount of money—more than Rs 4,650 crores—and that 45% of those seizures were of heroin and other narcotics. This is 'higher than the total seizures' made in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

In addition, the poll board reported that since March 1, enforcement agencies had seized more than Rs 100 crore per day in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections.

"With general elections 2024 underway, the Election Commission is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country," it said in a statement.

Additionally, it stated that steps were being taken to make sure that money, alcohol, freebies, drugs, and narcotics were not moved or distributed.

There will be seven stages to the Lok Sabha elections: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. On June 4, results are anticipated to be released.