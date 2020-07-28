Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Two-day relaxation for shopping in Srinagar

As people continue to gather for Eid shopping despite restrictions, the district administration in Srinagar on Tuesday allowed the shops to from 9 am to 5 pm on July 29, 30.

Shops to open with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive guidelines. Maximum penalties in the form of sealings, fines will be imposed against violators.

Essential services shops will open for two days on 29 and 30 July with strict adherence to notified COVID-19 preventive guidelines in Srinagar, the district administration said.

The two-day relaxation in lockdown has been given in view of the Eid festival later this week, said a spokesman of the district administration on Tuesday.

The shops dealing in essential services and commodities will open from 9 am to 5 pm. Business establishments dealing in non-essential services and commodities will remain shut till further notification to this effect.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the district, there will be strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols mandating face mask and distancing guidelines.

Violations will attract maximum penalties – in the form of sealings and fines – under the Disaster Management Act.

Enforcement teams – several in each tehsil – have been activated across the district to ensure adherence and strict action against violations wherever noticed or reported. Both shops and shoppers will be under the watch of these teams to check violations, Srinagar administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar district administration has constituted and notified joint market-checking teams to prevent overpricing of commodities during Eid shopping.

Earlier on Monday, people came out of their houses in Srinagar for the purpose of shopping with maximum shops seen open late in the evening.