Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, strong tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm on Friday night, the National Centre for Seismology informed. Tremors felt in Deli-NCR. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Afghanistan. Tremors were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The epicentre of the quake is said to be Alwar in Rajasthan. The earthquake was felt in four countries including India.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles), GFZ said. There have been no reports of destruction or casualties so far.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 10.34 pm today."Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab," NCB tweeted.The earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi NCR, and in Jammu too.

"Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.