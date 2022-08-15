Search icon
Bengaluru: Domino's India responds after pics of mops, toilet brush hanging above pizza dough go viral

Twitter user Tushar shared pictures on social media that he claims are from Domino’s, Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Mops, toilet brush hang above trays of pizza dough in Domino's Bengaluru outlet.

We frequently avoid eating at roadside dhabas or small cafes in the streets because of the unsanitary methods or conditions under which they prepare food, and instead choose for significantly more expensive global franchises for better health.

What if these expensive and well-known food franchises turn out to be just another mirror copy of your local dhabas and canteens, leaving you questioning whether there is no such eatery worth trusting?

A similar incident has surfaced online from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru, with photos going viral on the microblogging site Twitter.

 

Twitter user Tushar shared pictures on social media which, he claims, are from Domino’s, Bengaluru. It shows toilet brush, mops and clothes hanging on top of trays with pizza dough in them.

Mops and toilet brushes can be seen hanging directly above the raw dough being readied to bake pizzas at the outlet in the now-viral photos. The horrific images from a food franchise that is supposed to deliver clean and fresh pizzas and other food items to its consumers enraged Twitter.

 

In response to the criticism, Dominos assured its customers that the chain upholds the "highest standards of hygiene and food safety."  "We follow exacting international protocols to guarantee the highest levels of hygienic practises and food safety. We will not tolerate any infractions of these operational guidelines. The incident that has come to our attention will be thoroughly investigated, and on the basis of the results, the proper measures will be implemented. Rest assured that we are still committed to taking all reasonable steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our clients "Dominos' statement reads.

 

Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
