DNA Verified: Did Diljit Dosanjh disrespect Indian flag during viral Coachella 2023 performance? Know truth

A viral video of Diljit Dosanjh from Coachella 2023 claims that he disrespected the Indian tricolor in the middle of his performance. Know the truth here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023 festival (Photo - Twitter)

Singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjab artist to perform at the international music festival Coachella 2023, creating history for all South Asian artists across the world. However, a controversial video from his performance is now going viral on social media.

A video is doing rounds on social media which shows Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh allegedly disrespecting the Indian flag while he was interacting with the crowd at his performance during the Coachella 2023 music festival.

The viral video has been shared on Twitter and claims that Diljit Dosanjh saw a girl in the crowd waving the national flag of India, and asked her to stop waving it as she was “inciting hatred”. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named PunFact.

The caption on the video reads, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country" @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for the Indian tricolor? #diljit #tricolor #indianflag"

 

 

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen pointing out a girl who was waving the Indian tricolor as he said in Punjabi, “This is the flag of my country”. Here’s the truth behind the viral video.

Fact Check: Did Diljit Dosanjh disrespect the Indian flag?

The answer to this question is no, Diljit Dosanjh did not make offensive comments against the national flag while performing at the Coachella 2023 festival. His statement was misinterpreted by some social media handles since he was speaking in Punjabi.

As pointed out by many social media users, Diljit Dosanjh said, “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha”.

 

 

This statement by the singer loosely translates to, “This girl is standing with the national flag, the flag of my country. Everyone should stay away from negativity, music belongs to all of us.” He didn’t say anything against the flag, and didn’t ask the girl to put it down.

