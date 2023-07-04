DNA Special: Why is India facing a severe shortage of doctors post-Covid pandemic?

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:57 AM IST
After the wave of Corona epidemic hit the world, the hospital situation in the country has become dire. It has become more difficult for doctors post Covid-19. The working hours of the doctors have increased in the hospitals of the country. Due to the increasing burden of patients and difficult conditions, doctors remain on duty 24-24 hours.
That's why there is a demand for made in Indian doctors in foreign countries also. Indian doctors are providing services in many countries around the world. Indian doctors are the first number even in settling in other countries.
Doctors of our country are regularly going to the Middle East and Gulf countries for procedures, surgeries and to see patients..but have you ever thought about why Indian doctors are so much in demand abroad. There are many reasons for this:
- The first reason is the respect for Indian medical degrees - Indian degree is valid in most Asian and Middle East countries and doctors of our country can work directly after getting registered there.
- The second reason is trust in Indian doctors. Indian doctors are in high demand even in developed countries like Britain and America and one reason for this is trust. Many Indian doctors are practising in Western countries after passing the exam.
- There is a shortage of doctors in the hospitals of our country resulting in patients also increasing. Despite this, most of the doctors from India prefer to work abroad. According to OECD i.e. Organisation for economic cooperation and Development which is a group of many developed countries.
- About 75 thousand Indian doctors are working in developed countries. This is the highest in the world.
- Two-thirds of Indian doctors are settled in America and about 19,000 in Britain. However, it is only 7 per cent as compared to the total number of doctors in India.
- The population of China and India is almost equal, but only 8,000 Chinese doctors are working in foreign countries and most of the Chinese doctors are working in their own countries.
- Romania's population is 20 million, but 22 thousand doctors in Romania are working abroad. According to the population ratio, this figure is the highest.
- Talking about Pakistan, 25,000 doctors from here are serving abroad.