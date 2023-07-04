Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

DNA Special: Why is India facing a severe shortage of doctors post-Covid pandemic?

Did you know that post Covid-19 pandemic, our country is facing a severe shortage of doctors? Read below to know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

DNA Special: Why is India facing a severe shortage of doctors post-Covid pandemic?
Indian hospitals experience a shortage of doctors post Covid| Photo: PTI

After the wave of Corona epidemic hit the world, the hospital situation in the country has become dire. It has become more difficult for doctors post Covid-19. The working hours of the doctors have increased in the hospitals of the country. Due to the increasing burden of patients and difficult conditions, doctors remain on duty 24-24 hours. 

That's why there is a demand for made in Indian doctors in foreign countries also. Indian doctors are providing services in many countries around the world. Indian doctors are the first number even in settling in other countries. 

Doctors of our country are regularly going to the Middle East and Gulf countries for procedures, surgeries and to see patients..but have you ever thought about why Indian doctors are so much in demand abroad. There are many reasons for this:

  • The first reason is the respect for Indian medical degrees - Indian degree is valid in most Asian and Middle East countries and doctors of our country can work directly after getting registered there.
  • The second reason is trust in Indian doctors. Indian doctors are in high demand even in developed countries like Britain and America and one reason for this is trust. Many Indian doctors are practising in Western countries after passing the exam.
  • There is a shortage of doctors in the hospitals of our country resulting in patients also increasing. Despite this, most of the doctors from India prefer to work abroad. According to OECD i.e. Organisation for economic cooperation and Development which is a group of many developed countries. 
  • About 75 thousand Indian doctors are working in developed countries. This is the highest in the world.
  • Two-thirds of Indian doctors are settled in America and about 19,000 in Britain. However, it is only 7 per cent as compared to the total number of doctors in India.
  • The population of China and India is almost equal, but only 8,000 Chinese doctors are working in foreign countries and most of the Chinese doctors are working in their own countries.
  • Romania's population is 20 million, but 22 thousand doctors in Romania are working abroad. According to the population ratio, this figure is the highest.
  • Talking about Pakistan, 25,000 doctors from here are serving abroad.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.