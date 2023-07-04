DNA Special: Why is India facing a severe shortage of doctors post-Covid pandemic?

Indian hospitals experience a shortage of doctors post Covid| Photo: PTI

After the wave of Corona epidemic hit the world, the hospital situation in the country has become dire. It has become more difficult for doctors post Covid-19. The working hours of the doctors have increased in the hospitals of the country. Due to the increasing burden of patients and difficult conditions, doctors remain on duty 24-24 hours.

That's why there is a demand for made in Indian doctors in foreign countries also. Indian doctors are providing services in many countries around the world. Indian doctors are the first number even in settling in other countries.

Doctors of our country are regularly going to the Middle East and Gulf countries for procedures, surgeries and to see patients..but have you ever thought about why Indian doctors are so much in demand abroad. There are many reasons for this: