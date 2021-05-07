DNA Special: How effective are home remedies in treating COVID-19

Today, we tell you whether home remedies can be beneficial during or before the COVID-19 infection. Or is it just for the comfort of the mind? We will do the DNA test of such home remedies one by one, on which people are blindly believing and adopting them in their lives.

The first home remedy is that the body gets enough oxygen from Nebulizer therapy.

This claim is completely false. Nebulizer therapy is considered to be the most effective way to deliver a drug directly to the lungs via inhalation. But experts say that this technique is not effective in providing extra oxygen to the body. And its misuse can be lethal. So if you are taking Nebulizer therapy then consult your doctor first.

The second home remedy is that putting two drops of lemon juice in the nose increases the oxygen level in the body

According to the World Health Organization, no evidence is available for this. The vitamin C in lemon is essential for the body, but there is no scientific proof that it increases the oxygen level. It may harm you more instead of benefits.

The third home remedy is the use of Paracetamol medication round the clock during infection, i.e. taking Paracetamol day and night.

Doctors say that taking more than 2 to 3 grams of Paracetamol in a day can be dangerous. This can worsen fever and can also prove to be lethal due to incorrect information. So if you are having home treatment due to minor symptoms, keep in mind that you do not have to take Paracetamol all the time. If your fever doesn't come down, you have to contact the doctor, not to take medicine again.

The fourth home remedy is that taking antibiotics during the infection cures corona

This claim is also wrong. Many people are currently taking antibiotics in the infection without doctors' advice. While the reality is that antibiotic medicines are given in the disease caused by bacteria. This disease is because of the virus. However, during infection, it has been observed in many patients that the patient is also suffering from certain bacterial diseases, and then doctors recommend the patient to take antibiotics. Therefore, you must also consult a doctor and not be your own doctor.

The fifth home remedy - a mixture of camphor, celery and eucalyptus oil is effective in increasing oxygen for patients.

Many people are adopting this recipe, while according to the US Health Agency CDC, this claim is completely false. Some people are suggesting to keep camphor and celery tied in a handkerchief in your pocket so that they can smell it when there is a lack of oxygen. And it claims that it increases oxygen. While the truth is that it opens the breathing pipe, but oxygen has nothing to do with it. Rather its effect does not last long.

Apart from this, a large number of people are currently seeking Plasma for their patients on social media. But the big question is, can the Plasma from a recovered person save the life of a hospitalized patient?

The ICMR says that it is not true. It has been revealed in the study of ICMR that plasma is not particularly effective in reducing mortality and treating patients with severe COVID-19. But despite this, people are now ready to shell out huge amount of money to get the Plasma from people who have recovered. There is a long queue of people seeking help for this on social media.

A healthy body contains more than 55 percent Plasma. Hormones, proteins, carbon dioxide and glucose mineral are found in plasma besides water. When a patient recovers from the coronavirus, his plasma is transfused to the infected person. This is called Plasma Therapy. But ICMR says that this is not effective.