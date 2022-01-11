DNA Explainer: The bomb that can destroy any airport in Pakistan

In a major boost to its military strength, India will make a 500 kg general-purpose (GP) bomb in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district to wreak havoc on the enemies of the country. A GP bomb is an air-dropped bomb intended as a compromise between blast damage, penetration and fragmentation in explosive effect.

These bombs are designed to be effective against enemy troops, vehicles and buildings. The largest bomb in the country will be made in the ordnance factory situated in Khamaria town in Jabalpur district. This comes amid continuous threats from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China.

According to reports, this bomb has the power to destroy any airport in Pakistan in a single attack. Not just that, China's bullet train will also be able to come under its target. The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has done research on this bomb for the last several years.

After the test results last year, its production has been given the green signal. A team of DRDO has reached Khamaria to oversee the production. The filling of two bombs started on Monday in the F-6 section of the factory. GM SK Sinha, AGM Shailesh Bagarwal have expressed their hopes about this project.

What experts say

Experts say that with a single use of this GP bomb, an entire airport can be blown up.

Railway tracks, big bridges can also be demolished by the use of this powerful GP bomb.

Experts say that due to the technology used in preparing the bomb, it can also explode the bunkers.

About the GP bomb

The general-purpose or GP bomb will be 1.9 metre long with 500 kilogram weight.

For this high explosive bomb, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory team from Pune has reached ordnance factory.

Team of Armament Research and Development Establishment Pune has also reached the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing this bomb in several parts.

In every bomb, 10,300 steel shells of 15 mm each will be attached. After detonation, each shell will target upto 50 metres.

The special thing is that the steel shells will be able to penetrate even a 12 mm steel plate.

The bombs are designed in such a way that it can also be uploaded in a Jaguar and Sukhoi-30.