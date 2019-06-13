DNA EXCLUSIVE: Drought, Naxal menace and agri reforms to dominate NITI Aayog meet on June 15

A drought-like situation in 50 per cent of the country, water management and relief, slide in agricultural growth and income against Centre’s target to double agri income by 2022, present status of aspirational district programmes and left-wing extremism will dominate the proceedings of the 5th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog slated for June 15.

The meeting is taking place at a time when the Centre has issued a drought advisory to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu after water storage in dams dipped to a critical level. As far as the farm crisis is concerned, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been able to offer only 38 days of employment per household in 2018-19 — a significant drop from 45.8 days in 2017-18. The Governing Council will discuss steps taken by states to amend the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (APLM) Act in 2017 and the Essential Commodities Act.

Maharashtra had demanded Rs 7,962 crore as drought assistance, out of which the Centre approved Rs 4,714 crore. The Centre has announced a relief package of Rs 900 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 950 crore for Karnataka and Rs 130 crore for Gujarat. States are expected to make a presentation on water management measures to tackle the situation if the rainfall turns out to be less than what has been predicted.

With the creation of the Jal Shakti Ministry, the Centre will ask states to integrate water-related work under one single department and adopt a holistic approach towards water supply and demand.

A senior central government functionary told DNA, “The programme aims to transform 115 of the most underdeveloped districts. The development is expedited by tracking health and nutrition, education, financial inclusion, agriculture and water resources and basic the infrastructure.’’

An additional chief secretary, who did not want to be identified, informed that Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Osmanabad in Maharashtra have been selected under the Aspirational Districts programme. The government has launched a series of projects in the health, education, agriculture and water resources sectors.

Further, the Governing Council will discuss left-wing extremism (LWE) as the Centre has identified 90 districts in 11 states affected by it. States are expected to present a status report on the implementation of a National Policy and Action Plan to address the LWE problem. The plan envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, developmental interventions, and ensuring the rights and entitlements of local communities.