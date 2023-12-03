Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Meet Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, CM post front-runner

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Diya Kumari, who won as the MLA from Sawai Madhopur in 2013, is currently an MP from Rajasmand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

The counting of votes is underway in the Rajasthan elections. One of the closely watched seats is Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur. BJP has fielded its candidate Diya Kumari, while Congress has nominated Sitaram Agarwal. In the current trends, Diya Kumari is leading.

Diya Kumari, who won as the MLA from Sawai Madhopur in 2013, is currently an MP from Rajasmand. In this shift from parliamentary to legislative representation, she has been granted the ticket as a legislator again.

Born on January 30, 1971, Diya Kumari is the daughter of Maharaja Sawai Singh and Maharani Padmini Devi of the former royal family of Jaipur. She attended Modern School in New Delhi, G.D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai, and Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls' Public School in Jaipur. Later, she pursued a course in Decorative Arts in London.

Known for her beauty and political acumen, Diya has had a remarkable political journey. After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013, she contested and won the legislative assembly election from Sawai Madhopur the same year. Subsequently, in 2019, she contested and won the Lok Sabha election from Rajasthan. Currently, Diya Kumari serves as the Pradesh Prabhari for the Women's Wing of BJP in Rajasthan. Besides politics, she manages her own NGO and holds a keen interest in the school and hotel business.

Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur is considered a stronghold for BJP. Diya Kumari is seen as a strong contender for this seat. Despite facing opposition, she is attempting to contest from Hawa Mahal constituency as well.

Apart from politics, Diya Kumari is known for her social work and is seen as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate in the future, akin to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

