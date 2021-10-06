DeshKaZee: 'Will not let a foreign company takeover,' says Dr Subhash Chandra on ZEEL-Invesco fiasco

ZEEL-Invesco controversy: ZEEL founder Dr Subhash Chandra has given an open challenge to the conspirators of Zee TV's takeover, saying that the people of India will not let anyone take over the company.

"If they want to take over this company (ZEEL), it is not possible legally. Foreign investors will also have to comply with the law of the land," in an interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

He also said that Invesco is a shareholder in the company so it should stop acting like an owner. "This is not my channel, this channel is not of Invesco, this channel belongs to 2.5 lakh shareholders of the country. It was attacked by foreigners in 1994 also, at that time I was offered 500 million dollars by a foreign company. I told that company at that time also, India is not for sale. Even today, such a situation seems to be being created, so I say that Invesco is a shareholder, it is not an owner. They should behave like a shareholder and not like owner. Those 2.5 shareholders, 90 crore viewers, let them decide," Dr Chandra said.

Expressing faith in people, Dr Chandra said, "I know you (the viewers) have got my back. I assure you, if you are with us, we will not let a foreign company take over. This company is not the personal property of anyone. It belongs to the people."

In the Zee News show DNA, Dr Chandra openly answered the questions of Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and appealed to the country not to let the country's own channel, the only nationalist channel, go into the hands of foreign companies.

Notably, Invesco has been stalling the deal ever since the announcement of the merger of Sony Pictures (SPNI) with Zee Entertainment (ZEEL). After the announcement of the merger, questions are being raised on the intention of Invesco. The question is also who is behind it? Why is Invesco running away from all these questions?