'Democracy, honesty & people of Karnataka lost': Rahul slams 'vested interests within' after Congress-JDS govt falls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed "vested interests, both within and outside" on Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka as the Kumaraswamy-led government failed to secure the trust vote in the assembly, bringing an end to the 14-month-long rule.

"From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within and outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power," Mr Gandhi said.

"Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost," he added.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Monday night capping a 14-month-long turbulent tenure, losing a vote of confidence in the Assembly, setting the stage for the BJP's return to power in the southern state.

After losing the trust vote which missed a couple of deadlines, Kumaraswamy, 59, went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. The resignation was accepted with immediate effect but Kumaraswamy was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister till alternative arrangements are made.

Bringing to end a three-week-long high-voltage intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers that made the survival of the government difficult, the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in a House of 225 including Speaker P R Ramesh Kumar and a nominated member.

As many as 20 MLAs-- Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2)-- skipped the proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205.

The magic figure for Kumaraswamy to win the trust vote required was 103.

"The motion moved by the Chief Minister has fallen through," Speaker Kumar announced.

Flashing the victory sign after the voting, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, who is hoping to become the chief minister for the fourth time, described the outcome as a "victory for democracy" as people were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.

