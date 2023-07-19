Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

The accused have been arrested for assaulting the minor. In the video, the woman was heard apologising, while the man was seen shielding her from the agitated mob.

A woman pilot and her husband were manhandled by people after the duo allegedly beat up their 10-year-old girl domestic help. The incident took place at the couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday.

The accused -- Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) -- have been arrested for assaulting the minor. Police said the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another one. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media wherein the couple could be seen manhandled and beaten up by a mob. Some of the women were also seen slapping and pulling the hair of the accused woman, who was in her uniform.

The minor was employed at the couple's house through the victim's relative who also works in a nearby house, they added. Poornima was heard apologising in the video while Kaushik was seen shielding her from the agitated mob saying that "she would die...Leave her..". The crowd dispersed after an elderly man intervened.

WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said around 9 am, information was received at Dwarka South police station regarding the mistreatment of a child who worked as a domestic help. It was found that a 10-year-old girl, who had been working at the couple's house for the last two months, was beaten up by the duo on Wednesday. The alleged assault was also witnessed by the minor's relatives.

After the matter came to notice, a crowd gathered outside the couple's residence. They confronted the couple and later manhandled them, the DCP said. The minor girl was medically examined and counselled by a counsellor, he added.

According to police, the victim has injuries on her eyes and also has burn marks on her body. "We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act," the DCP said.

READ | Major mishap in Uttarakhand: 15 die of electrocution after transformer explodes at Namami Gange site

No allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled by the victim, police said. The action will be taken against those seen manhandling the couple in the video will be taken as per the law, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal condemned the incident and said that the strictest action should be taken against such "merciless people" for keeping a minor girl as a domestic servant and brutally torturing her.

"A 10-year-old girl was kept as a domestic servant by a female pilot and her husband in Delhi and was brutally tortured. An answer has been sought from Delhi Police in this matter. Strictest action should be taken against such merciless people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)