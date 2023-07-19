Major mishap in Uttarakhand: 15 die of electrocution after transformer explodes at Namami Gange site

The accident took place at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Around 15 people died due to electrocution while many were injured after a power transformer exploded in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The accident took place at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river, an official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Those who lost their lives include three police inspectors and three home guards. District administration authorities, police and SDRF teams rushed to the spot. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

The injured were admitted at the district hospital and are now being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter, CM Dhami added.

“Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details," says Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)