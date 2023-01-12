Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain in Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, western and northern UP

According to the latest IMD update, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP, and other northern parts of India are likely to experience another episode of cold waves this weekend, beginning January 14. A weather expert has predicted that even though temperatures in North India briefly rose this week, January 2023 may still go down as the region's coldest month, with a drop of -4 degrees Celsius expected in the plains in the upcoming week.

Navdeep Dahiya, the founder of Live Weather of India, an online weather platform, tweeted that extreme shivers are expected between January 14 and 19 and will presumably be at their peak from January 16 to 18.

Rainfall/snowfall predicted in THESE states

Along with the intense cold waves, the weather agency forecast rain today and tomorrow in many north Indian states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other nearby regions. RK Jenamani, a weather expert at IMD, predicts that on January 12 and 13, drizzle and light rain may also be prevalent in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western UP, and North Rajasthan.

Additionally, snowfall in Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir is forecast for January 12, and 14, along with rain or snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand.

Delhi AQI

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which is measured in the "very poor" category, was enhanced on Thursday and was recorded at 335.

Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career.

Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow! pic.twitter.com/pyavdJQy7v — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) January 11, 2023

