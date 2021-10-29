Delhi unlock news: DDMA issues new guidelines ahead of Diwali - What's allowed, what's not

Here's some good news for Delhiites, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced further relaxations on the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the national capital. The decision was taken after the capital saw a dip in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

The announcement came on Friday, October 29 as a relief to many including owners of theatres and multiplexes. As per the new order, theatres and multiplexes will now be able to function at full capacity, and weddings and funerals will be able to host up to 100-200 people.

In this order, the DDMA has listed various restrictions and relaxations that will soon come into effect from October 31.

As per the order, cinema halls and multiplexes owners will have to follow strict Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) along with the official guidelines and Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in the premises. Weekly markets have also been allowed to reopen in the city from November 1 ahead of festivals - Dhanteras and Diwali.

Even though Delhi is seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases, the main reason of concern has become dengue. Delhi recorded over 280 dengue cases in the last week. 665 cases were recorded in this month itself.