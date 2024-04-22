Delhi School News: Government issues advisory as temperature soars in Delhi-NCR

The directorate said that some steps need to be taken to protect students from these heat-related diseases during the summer.

Amid the rising temperature in Delhi, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government has issued guidelines for school students.

The temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius and can cause adverse effects on children's and teenagers' health. Heatwaves can lead to an increase in the incidence related to dehydration, exhaustion, diarrhea, and vomiting.

As per guidelines, some measures need to be taken to protect students during the summer from these heat-related diseases. The principals of the schools are directed to make children aware of taking appropriate measures to protect them from heat.

In the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education, it has been said that schools should avoid holding afternoon prayer meetings. Schools have also been asked to make children aware of the problems caused by heat.

In the guidelines issued by the Directorate, it has been said that children should be given frequent water breaks during classes due to extreme heat. Also, children should be made aware to cover their heads with caps, towels, and other things while leaving school. Also, if you get a complaint of any disease, immediately inform it to the local hospital.