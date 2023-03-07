Delhi journalist covering India vs Australia in Indore found dead in hotel

Indore Police (Representational)

Indore: A senior sports journalist from Delhi was found dead in his hotel room in Indore, where he had gone to cover the India vs Australia Test match. The journalist has been identified as S Dinakar of The Hindu. He was 57 years old.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said on Tuesday that S Dinakar, senior deputy editor of The Hindu, was found unconscious in his hotel room in Indore on Monday. He was declared dead at a local hospital.

Prima facie, the cause of the journalist's death appears to be a heart attack.

Dinakar covered the third Test match between India and Australia. He was supposed to leave for Ahmedabad on Tuesday to cover the fourth match. However, he was found dead on Monday.

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale told PTI, "Dinakar spoke to me on Monday about the aggressive playing style of the cricket team of Holkars, the erstwhile rulers of Indore".

They spoke over the phone.

The police said they would speak on the matter after the investigation.