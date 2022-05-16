Delhi records 49.2 degree Celsius, child climate activist tweets 'difficult to breathe the air'

A thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Many parts of the northern plains of the country are facing severe heat. Delhi and its surrounding areas are constantly under the heatwave. The India Meteorological Department says that there is no improvement in the situation for the time being. On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in Delhi was between 40 and 49 degree Celsius.

Two places recorded temperatures above 49 degree Celsius with mercury touching 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. The primary weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

A thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Delhi's unpreceedented temperature increase has caused concern among environmentalists.

Environmental and Climate Activist, Licypriya Kangujam took to Twitter and wrote, "Today Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius (120.5° Fahrenheit). When I go out for shopping in the afternoon, I can't walk for even few seconds on the road due to extreme heatwave. Temperature are more high on the ground than the air. It's difficult to breathe the air. Very dangerous for kids."

On the other hand, there has been relief due to pre-monsoon rains in many parts of the country. IMD says that during the last 10 to 12 days, westerly easterly winds are blowing in the plains of the country and these winds are expected to continue for at least the next week.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are likely over Northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Coastal and South Karnataka. Light to moderate rain at one or two places may occur over Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Interior Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, while isolated light rain at one or two places over North East Bihar, parts of Chhattisgarh, North Interior Karnataka and Goa. Might be possible.

Rain predictions

Light rain is possible over Rayalaseema, Odisha, South Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana and Western Himalayas. There is a possibility of dust storm and thundershower along with light rain over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana. There is a possibility of light dust storm in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

Heatwave predictions

Heatwave conditions with severe heatwave may occur at isolated places over Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. Heat wave conditions are likely over parts of Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Yellow alert in Kedarnath

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert of rain and thunderstorms for Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamanotri and Hemkund Sahib on May 16, 17 and 18. Also, strong winds at a speed of 30-40 km are expected in these areas.

Cyclonic pressure

According to the India Meteorological Department, at present, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of West Central Bay of Bengal. A Western Disturbance is over North Afghanistan and adjoining North Pakistan.

A Turf Line is running from Uttarakhand to Sub-Himalayan West Bengal through the foothills of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Another turf line extends from the central part of Uttar Pradesh to Rayalaseema via Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.