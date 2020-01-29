Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP's star campaigners list

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an order to remove Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Anurag Thakur & Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections with immediate effect.

The ECI issued a show-cause notice to the Union Minister Anurag Thakur as well as Parvesh Verma for their inflammatory speech. They have been given 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in support of BJP's Rithala candidate - Manish Chaudhary - Thakur linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan that has become synonymous with pro-CAA protesters.

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

The slogan was first heard in Delhi during a pro-CAA rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra last month. Later, the slogan was heard at various rallies held in support of the controversial citizenship law.

This is, however, the first time when a Union minister has called for such a slogan to be raised.

On the other hand, Parvesh Verma also courted controversy by saying that the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour if BJP came to power.

He made yet another shocking statement by saying, "They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters."

On Tuesday, a Congress party delegation moved the Election Commission urging a ban on campaigning by both BJP leaders for their incendiary statements which were meant to incite "communal violence", thereby breaching the model code of conduct.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting will begin on February 11.