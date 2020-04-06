Delhi Police issues second notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz event

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a second notice to the Tablighi Jamaat head, Maulana Saad, after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to this, the Delhi Police had sent an initial notice to the Tablighi Jamaat chief, in response to which Saad had submitted some documents and information to the Delhi Police through his lawyer, Fuzail Ayyubi. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Delhi Police had, in the first notice, sought details of the CCTV cameras inside the building, intending to access the camera footage. Maulana Saad was also asked by the cops to retrieve the register and data records maintained by the management of the Jamaat regarding all those who participated in the gathering after March 12. The police also sought details of all persons, including foreigners, who were present in the congregation last month.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building, the Jamaat's headquarters, in Nizamuddin between March 13-15. The cops asked Maulana Saad to present measures that the management took to disperse the gathering after March 12, given that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak was spreading rapidly in the country and any sort of large social or religious gatherings were discouraged on account of social distancing initiative by the officials to cut the virus spread.

The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.

An FIR has been registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, which is looking into this case. Dr. Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus and Mohd Salman other accused named in the FIR under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The cops have pointed out that despite the government's March 13 and March 16 orders banning large gatherings of no more than 200 people in Delhi, there continued to be as many as 2,000 people inside the Markaz grounds.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier announced that around 30% of the coronavirus cases in India are linked to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz. It stated that more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been found linked to the event.

Besides, participants from across India, the congregation was attended by people from different countries, including Indonesia and Thailand.

Taking stringent action against the Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, the Centre on Thursday blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their tourist visas after over their involvement in Jamaat activities. The government also said that necessary legal action will be taken against them.

"Under the directions of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official statement.

The ministry also directed the Delhi Police and the DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against all such violators on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The religious event organised by the Tablighi Jamaat has resulted in Nizamuddin turning into a coronavirus hotspot after several cases were linked to the gathering, including the deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.