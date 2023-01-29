Delhi news: Massive 1,400 km manhole, footpath repair drive, big last-mile connectivity boost; CM reveals plan

File Photo | Representational

Delhi is set for two major infrastructural upgrades, announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. One of the projects deals with revamp of 1400 kms of roads including repair of broken manholes, footpaths, as well as beautification. The other project will benefit residents of the national capital with enhanced and green last-mile connectivity.

CM Kejriwal said that the government wants to make the roads of Delhi “beautiful”. The project is now in full swing, wherein a total of 1,400 kms of Delhi’s 45-feet-wide roads under Public Works Department (PWD) jurisdiction will be refurbished. The project will include repair of footpaths, central verges and broken manholes on the roads.

As per the CM, the work on the roads could start from April 1 and will be finished within six months. The work order will be completed by March 20, he added. The project will also involve a massive plantation drive on the central verges of streets and empty spaces alongside roads.

Last-mile connectivity

The Delhi government also plans to bring a last-mile connectivity boost to residents through a massive influx of e-scooters. Dwarka area has been chosen for a pilot project to this end. The government recognises that last-mile connectivity is an issue despite a large number of buses boosting intra-city commute in the national capital.

As per the government’s plan, 250 locations in Dwarka will get 1,500 e-scooters. The locations will be those with heavy footfall like malls, markets, hospitals, bus stands and metro. Commuters will be able to avail this facility through an integrated ticket system. With these tickets, people will be able to board buses, take the metro and hire e-scooters.

Commuters will have to ride the e-scooters themselves and then drop them at one of the 250 locations. Helmets will be provided. Anyone can hire the e-scooters which will run for 60 kms on a single charge, it was revealed. The 1500 scooters will be provided in three phases of 500 every 4 months.

READ | Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital

(Inputs from IANS)