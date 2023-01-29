Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital

Delhi weather update: The minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital
Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital (photo: ANI)

Delhi weather update: Heavy rain is lashing parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. Changes in the weather have been seen in many areas since morning. Along with the capital, heavy showers are also witnessed in parts of Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital amid the rainfall. Earlier, the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department said (IMD).

The weather department said that due to the rains in Delhi-NCR today, the cold will continue for a few days. On Monday, the sky of Delhi-NCR may remain cloudy, but from January 31 to February 3, the sky is likely to be clear.

READ | Cop who shot at Odisha Health Minister was mentally disturbed, reveals his wife

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nepal plane crash: Who was Nira Chhantyal, folk singer who died in deadly air crash?
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
From Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs in 2022 in all formats
Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta
Wasim Akram's son Tahmoor pursuing career in MMA: Pakistan's legendary bowler reveals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.