Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital (photo: ANI)

Delhi weather update: Heavy rain is lashing parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. Changes in the weather have been seen in many areas since morning. Along with the capital, heavy showers are also witnessed in parts of Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital amid the rainfall. Earlier, the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department said (IMD).

The weather department said that due to the rains in Delhi-NCR today, the cold will continue for a few days. On Monday, the sky of Delhi-NCR may remain cloudy, but from January 31 to February 3, the sky is likely to be clear.

READ | Cop who shot at Odisha Health Minister was mentally disturbed, reveals his wife