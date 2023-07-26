AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was attacked by a crow outside the Parliament premises. Pictures have gone viral on the social media platform.

Chadha was holding a bunch of papers while on the phone when the crow attacked him. The crow persisted and disturbed Chadha for a couple of minutes.

“The crow bites the liar. Had only heard it till now, also saw the crow biting the liar today,” the BJP’s Delhi unit wrote in its official tweet with the pictures of the incident.

झूठ बोले कौवा काटे



आज तक सिर्फ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया कौवे ने झूठे को काटा ! pic.twitter.com/W5pPc3Ouab — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 26, 2023

Raghav Chadha replies to BJP’s Delhi tweet and says, “Ramchandra has said that such Kalyug will come from Siya, The swan will eat the grains and the crow will eat the pearls. Till today only heard, today also saw.”

‘रामचन्द्र कह गए सिया से ऐसा कलयुग आएगा,

हंस चुगेगा दाना दुनका और कौवा मोती खाएगा’



आज तक सिर्फ़ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया https://t.co/skKUCm4Kbs — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 26, 2023

