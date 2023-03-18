Delhi: New expressway via Rohini, Dwarka to end near Gurugram; travel time to IGI airport revealed | Representational Photo

The Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II) is an upcoming access-controlled expressway that will soon ease congestion at several places for Delhi NCR commuters. The 75.7 km expressway will have 6 lanes on the main expressway and 4 lanes on service roads. It will be completed and opened for vehicles by September this year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently revealed.

The expressway will pass via Delhi localities Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh and Dwarka before ending near Mahipalpur at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. It will start from Alipur in North Delhi. It will be the third ring road of Delhi. Once completed, it will reduce travel time from Alipur to the IGI Airport from the current 2 hours to just 20 minutes.

The UER-II project is being developed at a cost of Rs 7,716 crore. 60 percent of the work on the expressway is finished. It will have five sections. The first to third section of UER-II is NH-344M which will be an additional western ring road for Delhi commuters. It will offer an alternative route from West/South Delhi and Gurgaon towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Fourth section will be a spur to Sonipat Bypass and fifth will be a spur to Bahadurgarh bypass. The UER-II will decongest NH-44 and connect Delhi to Western Peripheral Expressway (KMPE) and Delhi-Katra Expressway.