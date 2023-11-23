Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'severe' category; check AQI of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

In Noida and Ghaziabad, the air quality index is above 350, still in the 'very poor' category. In Gurugram, AQI stood at 329.

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in the National Capital has again been reported as 'very poor' on Thursday with AQI 392 in several areas. This is the fifth day AQI was 'near severe' in Delhi.

According to the data, Rohini, Nehru Nagar, RK Puram, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, IGI airport and other areas have AQI over 400, in the 'severe' category.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, the air quality index is above 350, still in the 'very poor' category. In Gurugram, AQI stood at 329.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

According to the IMD, rainfall can be witnessed in Delhi from 27th November, which can give relief from the poor air quality to Delhites.