Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to be inaugurated on February 4, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hrs, top speed 120 km

The Sohna-Dausa stretch is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to be inaugurated on February 4, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hrs, top speed 120 km (Photo: Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

Sohna Dausa Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first stretch (Sohna-Dausa) of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4. The length of Sohna (Haryana) to Dausa (Rajasthan) is about 210 kilometers.

The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur is now expected to come down to around two hours. Currently, Jaipur-Delhi travel via Gurgaon takes around 4-5 hours, covering around 270 km.

"Going to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours," Gadkari, the road transport and highways minister, said in a tweet.

With nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'. The foundation stone for Delhi-Mumbai expressway was laid by Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 9, 2019.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway route will pass through five states -- Haryana (129 km), Rajasthan (373 km), Madhya Pradesh (244 km), Gujarat (426 km) and Maharashtra (171 km).

Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Project Length - 1,350 km

Project Cost - Rs 1,00,000 crore (approximately)

Lanes - 8 Lanes (including a separate lane for electric vehicles)

