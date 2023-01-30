Woman gets job offer with a hike just three days after being fired, shares her story (Photo: Pixabay)

Viral news: The layoffs continue to happen across the world. Even big giant companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft and others have fired some of their employees for various reasons.

Amid all this, a woman was also laid off from her company but luckily she got a job just three days after being fired. Interestingly, she got the new job with a 50 per cent hike and a work-from-home option, she said.

The woman took to Twitter to share her experience. Twitter user, babyCourtfits, wrote, "I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO."

"This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be. (I’m saying this after letting myself wallow in self pity for several days)," she added.

The woman also thanked the people who supported her during her bad time. "I just want to thank everyone on here who sent me such kind and supportive messages the last week was a rollercoaster but I’m a stronger woman for it," she said.

Her tweet has been viewed over 6.8 million times and also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section. Check some of the reactions below:

A Twitter user wrote, "Been there. Its ok to wallow in self pity for a moment. Get it out of your system before putting yourself back in the game. So happy you landed in a better place!"

Another wrote, "Niiiiice! It must have been really scary in between getting fired and confirming the new gig—but glad that period turned out to be short and the outcome an unqualified win! I hope the new place turns out to be an excellent place for you and your clients."

