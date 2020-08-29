Delhi: Metro rail services to start soon, here are guidelines, special arrangements, protocols for riders

With the beginning of the Unlock-4 phase of relaxations of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown, Delhi Metro will start operating from the first week of September. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made full preparations on its part. As the Delhi Metro restores its services, the authorities will take several steps such as limiting the number of people in the elevator and increasing the stoppage time of trains for the safe boarding of passengers to ensuring distance between each other for the safe journey of Delhi Metro passengers.

Metro rail services have been closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said last week that it would be ready to restore operations whenever it received such instructions from the government. All security measures have been prepared and some more are being worked out so that maximum safety of passengers can be ensured, whenever the services are ordered to be restored, Delhi Metro sources had informed earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this day informed that the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.

“I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the CM tweeted.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. August 29, 2020

Here are the guidelines that have been laid down for passengers to avail Delhi Metro services:

No permission to enter Delhi Metro premises without COVID-19 masks

It will be mandatory to put on COVID-19 necessitated masks in metro stations and inside trains as well. Passengers wanting to travel without masks will not be allowed to enter the Delhi Metro premises. Also, social distancing protocols between passengers should be followed.

Delhi Metro to halt for a longer duration

Trains will halt at platforms for a longer duration than usual. This has been devised so that passengers can maintain a safe distance from each other while also not being in a hurry to get up on the trains. Also, the number of passengers boarding the elevator has been limited, while the exact number is still under discussion.

From now on, stickers will be placed on the seats to the platform floor, so that the social distancing measures between passengers are maintained.

Sanitizer to be arranged at Delhi Metro entry gate

Like a corporate office, every metro station will have a sanitiser arrangement. Passengers will not have to physically touch the sanitiser for use (since that would be unhygienic), but there would be specialised staff or security guards stationed at the Delhi Metro stations, who will help the passengers sanitise their hands.

Thermal screening before entry to Delhi Metro stations

There will be thermal scanning of all the people at the Delhi Metro station before the trip. In the meantime, if a person has a fever or experiences symptoms of coronavirus infection, they will be asked to go to doctors or to home quarantine.