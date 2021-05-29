Delhi lockdown extended till June 7 with some relaxations - Check details here
The Delhi government allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work with conditions.
Riddhima Kanetkar
DNA webdesk
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week, the government announced on Saturday, as it allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work with conditions. The lockdown, set to end on Monday, will now be in place till 5 am, June 7.