Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. India


Delhi lockdown extended till June 7 with some relaxations - Check details here

The Delhi government allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work with conditions.


Delhi lockdown extended till June 7 with exceptions - Check details here

, File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Riddhima Kanetkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 29, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week, the government announced on Saturday, as it allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume work with conditions. The lockdown, set to end on Monday, will now be in place till 5 am, June 7.