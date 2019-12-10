Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry, CBI probe in Anaj Mandi fire incident

Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking judicial inquiry and transferring the case to CBI into the Azad Mandi fire incident, at the current stage.

The court said the authorities should be given adequate time to handle the situation.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking CBI probe and judicial enquiry in the Delhi Anaj Mandi fire in which 43 people had lost their lives on Monday. The unfortunate incident took place during the wee hours on Sunday (December 8).

A massive fire had erupted in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area at Rani Jhansi road on Sunday morning killing at least 43 while several others were injured after manufacturing factory was caught in the blaze.

It took more than five hours for the firefighters to douse the flames with more than 30 fire tenders that were put to service.

Advocate Awadh Kaushik has filed the plea adding that the government must frame strict guidelines so that such incidents could be avoided in the future.

The owner of the factory and its manager has been sent to 14-day police custody.

Factory owner Rehan and his manager Furkan were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.

On Sunday, it took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze and two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work.

Prima facie, the fire was caused due to a short circuit caused while the presence of plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, forensics will also probe the incident.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

Apart from PM, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh.