Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges 9 ED summonses in HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the High Court, challenging the Enforcement Directorate's nine summonses issued to him in the alleged excise policy scam.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the High Court, challenging the Enforcement Directorate's nine summonses issued to him in the alleged excise policy scam.
The high court's division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday.

In its ninth summons, the ED had asked CM Kejriwal to appear on March 21.
On March 16, a magisterial court granted bail to CM Kejriwal in complaints filed by the ED over non-compliance with the agency's summons to him in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court granted the Chief Minister relief on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

On February 27, the ED issued the eighth summons, to appear before it on March 4, to Kejriwal after he skipped the seventh summons issued on February 22.

On February 19, Kejriwal skipped the ED's sixth summons in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The ED on January 31, had issued its fifth summons to Kejriwal, telling him to appear before it on February 2.

It had summoned him for the fourth time on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the ED has become a political weapon of the BJP and is now making false allegations against opposition parties. "Such accusations, which have been dismissed by the Supreme Court due to lack of evidence, are being levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to arrest him," she alleged.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

