Delhi earthquake triggers panic, Twitter users share scary videos

Delhi earthquake (Twitter)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and other areas of NCR and triggered panic among the masses with many sharing scary videos of shaking fans, lights, and houses. The tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The earthquake reached Indian shores at around 7.57 pm. The epicenter of the quake was in Nepal's Silang, 212 kilometers from India's Joshimath district.

In Uttarakhand, cities like Pithoragarh, Munsiyari and Gangolihat also felt the tremours. Here are some funny reactions and scary videos.

Felt my bed move twice in three days Damn #delhiearthquake! — Ananya (@Ananya_uni) November 12, 2022

Earthquake is trying to become part of life Just like COVID.

Twice this week!#delhiearthquake — Garvit Kathuria (@Kathuriajii) November 12, 2022

#earthquake



After feeling Tremour, I saw Water Bottle in which Water was not stable and slowly shaking. Thereafter see News Channel and confirmed pic.twitter.com/Ij2mdS1jk0 — Ramesh Mishra (@bravonumber5) November 12, 2022

The earthquake was also felt in Nepal and China.

The earthquake comes days after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit India at around 2 am on Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal.

7 people died in Nepal's Dati city after a house collapsed. The earthquake also triggered a landslide, damaging several houses in the city.

Delhi is in the red zone and is hit by scores of minor tremors in the city. Other surrounding cities are also in the danger zone.