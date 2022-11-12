Search icon
Delhi earthquake triggers panic, Twitter users share scary videos

Delhi earthquake videos: The earthquake reached Indian shores at around 7.57 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Delhi earthquake (Twitter)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and other areas of NCR and triggered panic among the masses with many sharing scary videos of shaking fans, lights, and houses. The tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. 

The earthquake reached Indian shores at around 7.57 pm. The epicenter of the quake was in Nepal's Silang, 212 kilometers from India's Joshimath district. 

In Uttarakhand, cities like Pithoragarh, Munsiyari and Gangolihat also felt the tremours. Here are some funny reactions and scary videos. 

The earthquake was also felt in Nepal and China.

The earthquake comes days after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit India at around 2 am on Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal.

7 people died in Nepal's Dati city after a house collapsed. The earthquake also triggered a landslide, damaging several houses in the city. 

Delhi is in the red zone and is hit by scores of minor tremors in the city. Other surrounding cities are also in the danger zone. 

 

 

 

 

